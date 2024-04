Madden was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Madden has made four starts with Double-A Erie this season, producing a 2.55 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 17.2 innings. He'll now get a chance to continue his hot start to 2024 at the next level, joining Triple-A for the first time in his career. In a corresponding move, right-hander Alex Bergnet was optioned from Toledo to Double-A Erie.