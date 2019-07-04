Alexander was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after starting Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He allowed two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings and had four strikeouts, but he did not factor in the decision.

Alexander pitched well in his major-league debut and was only hurt by a pair of solo homers, but he'll still return to the minors as expected after serving as the 26th man for the twin bill. The 24-year-old seemingly put himself in a good spot to return to the majors later in the season when the Tigers eventually need an additional starter.