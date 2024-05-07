Alexander did not factor into the decision Friday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over four innings. He struck out seven.

Alexander looked especially sharp Monday night against a weak White Sox team, striking out a season-high seven batters while generating 13 whiffs. The Rays left-hander has pitched to the tune of a 4.96 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB over 32.2 innings this season. However, his time in the starting rotation is likely over as Taj Bradley (pectoral) appears on track to return from the injured list this week.