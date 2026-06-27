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Rangers' Tyler Alexander: Picks up third save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alexander worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Blue Jays. He didn't strike out a batter.

The 31-year-old southpaw hadn't picked up a save since March 30, but with Jacob Latz and Jakob Junis each having worked the prior two days, Alexander found himself handling closing duties again and got the job done. He's been scored upon in just one of eight appearances in June, posting a 1.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB over 8.2 innings this month, but his high-leverage work has been limited and he has zero wins and only one hold during that time, in addition to Saturday's save.

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