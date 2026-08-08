Rangers' Tyler Alexander: Earns win in relief

Alexander (3-2) allowed one hit while striking out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday against Baltimore.

Alexander took over for Nathan Eovaldi with one out in the sixth and prevented the Orioles from adding to their 1-0 advantage, retiring two of the three hitters he faced. Texas then moved ahead on Pederson's two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning, putting Alexander in position for his third win of the campaign. The left-hander owns a 3.20 ERA and continues to operate as a versatile piece of the Rangers' pitching staff, though his role doesn't provide much standalone fantasy value. He has a 3-2 record and 11 holds while converting four of six chances in 2026.