Alexander is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, but he's likely to pitch in bulk relief while Shawn Armstrong serves as the Rays' opening pitcher.

Though Alexander operated as a starter his last time out Friday against the Yankees and struck out four over 5.1 scoreless innings, he looks set to appear out of the bullpen for his upcoming turn through the rotation. Working in bulk relief isn't anything out of the ordinary for Alexander, who previously tossed six innings of two-run ball behind Armstrong in an April 14 win over the Giants. The arrangement should put Alexander in better position to be credited with a win, if the Rays are able to come away with a victory in the series finale versus Detroit.