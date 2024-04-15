Alexander (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Giants.

After Shawn Armstrong threw two frames, Alexander took the mound in the third inning. Alexander allowed one run through his first four innings before coughing up a solo homer in the seventh. It was his longest outing of 2024 and the first time he's allowed fewer than four runs. He lowered his ERA to 6.46 with a 12:5 K:BB through 15.1 frames. Alexander will likely continue working behind an opener or as a back-end starter.