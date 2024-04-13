The Rays reinstated Alexander from the bereavement list Saturday.
Alexander has gotten off to a rough start this year, surrendering nine earned runs on 14 hits through 9.1 frames, and he is expected to make his next start Sunday against San Francisco. Jacob Waguespack was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.
