Alexander came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Tigers, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over four relief innings. He struck out four.

The lefty entered the game in the second inning as the primary pitcher after Shawn Armstrong worked the first frame as the opener, but Alexander wound up missing out on a win after Chris Devenski coughed up a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Alexander tossed 56 pitches (38 strikes), and he's lasted at least four innings in all five his outings this season, including two starts. He'll take a 4.74 ERA, 1.30 WHIPP and 20:7 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next appearance, which should come early next week in Milwaukee if he remains on turn. With Taj Bradley (pectoral) about to begin a rehab assignment though, Alexander's time as a rotation stopgap figures to last only a few more weeks.