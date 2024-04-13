Alexander will serve as a bulk reliever for the Rays on Sunday against the Giants, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Shawn Armstrong will handle opener duties before handing things over to Alexander. The left-handed Alexander has had a rough go of it so far in his first season in Tampa Bay, permitting nine earned runs on 14 hits through 9.1 innings.
