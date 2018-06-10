Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bangs out two hits Saturday
Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Indians.
Martinez delivered at the plate in this one but his limitations were also on display, as the Tigers ran for the veteran in the seventh inning to get better speed on the bases. The 39-year-old is strictly a designated hitter these days, which caps his value in many fantasy formats.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sitting out first game of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets rest in series finale•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Won't be moved down in order•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets breather Monday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Collects two hits in win•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...