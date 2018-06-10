Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bangs out two hits Saturday

Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Indians.

Martinez delivered at the plate in this one but his limitations were also on display, as the Tigers ran for the veteran in the seventh inning to get better speed on the bases. The 39-year-old is strictly a designated hitter these days, which caps his value in many fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories