Tigers' Victor Martinez: Will retire at season's end

Martinez announced Saturday he will retire at the end of the 2018 season, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Martinez has been limited to designated hitter duties for essentially all of the last four seasons -- 15 total games at first base -- and has started to show his age with a .671 OPS and only 19 home runs in 234 games over the last two years. The 39-year-old served has the Indians catcher starting in 2004, but has primarily been a DH since joining the Tigers in 2011. Martinez also had a brief tenure with the Red Sox, and currently has a .295/.360/.455 slash line with 246 home runs and 1,177 RBI over his 16-year career.