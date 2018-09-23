Tigers' Victor Martinez: Takes final bow

Martinez recorded a first-inning infield single Saturday and was removed for a pinch runner in what's expected to wind up as his final major-league at-bat.

V-Mart rolled one through the hole between first and second in the opening inning, and he beat the throw for an infield single before being removed from the game to an ovation from teammates, Royals and attendees. Martinez, 39, has experienced a precipitous power decline in later seasons, leaving the yard just nine times in 2018, but he'll finish a steady and often elite 16-year career with a .295 average, 2,153 hits, 246 homers and 1,178 RBI in 1,972 games.