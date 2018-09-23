Tigers' Victor Martinez: Takes final bow
Martinez recorded a first-inning infield single Saturday and was removed for a pinch runner in what's expected to wind up as his final major-league at-bat.
V-Mart rolled one through the hole between first and second in the opening inning, and he beat the throw for an infield single before being removed from the game to an ovation from teammates, Royals and attendees. Martinez, 39, has experienced a precipitous power decline in later seasons, leaving the yard just nine times in 2018, but he'll finish a steady and often elite 16-year career with a .295 average, 2,153 hits, 246 homers and 1,178 RBI in 1,972 games.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Plans to finish career Saturday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Day off vs. Twins•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Will retire at season's end•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Rides pine Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...