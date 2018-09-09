Tigers' Victor Martinez: Rides pine Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The veteran started the past five games, but went hitless in his past two, lowering his season batting average to .249 in the process. Martinez will retreat to the bench for a day off after that showing, allowing Nick Castellanos to replace him at designated hitter and Jim Adduci to enter the lineup to fill the gap.
