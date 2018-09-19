Tigers' Victor Martinez: Day off vs. Twins

Martinez is out of the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.

Martinez will receive a breather after going 1-for-7 with a walk during the first two games of this series. In his place, Nick Castellanos will serve as the DH while Mikie Mahtook gets a start in the outfield.

