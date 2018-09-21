Tigers' Victor Martinez: Plans to finish career Saturday
Martinez will take the final at-bats of his career Saturday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers will have seven games remaining after Saturday, but Martinez wants his final at-bats to come in Detroit. With just two games remaining in his 16-year-career, the 39-year-old has posted a career .295/.360/.455 slash line with 246 homers and 2,151 hits.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...