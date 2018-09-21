Tigers' Victor Martinez: Plans to finish career Saturday

Martinez will take the final at-bats of his career Saturday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers will have seven games remaining after Saturday, but Martinez wants his final at-bats to come in Detroit. With just two games remaining in his 16-year-career, the 39-year-old has posted a career .295/.360/.455 slash line with 246 homers and 2,151 hits.