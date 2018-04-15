Saupold is the leading candidate to be called up as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.

MLB rules allow teams to call up an extra player from the minor leagues for doubleheaders and return them immediately following the nightcap. Saupold's ability to work multiple innings makes him a good bet to head to the majors, though no official move has been made at this point.

