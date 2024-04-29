Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Royals.

Perez' first career dinger came in the first inning off Kansas City starter Michael Wacha and represented what turned out to be the game-winning blast for the Tigers. The rookie outfielder has started four of the past five games for the Tigers and has found himself consistently toward the top of the lineup, hitting in the three hole for the third consecutive start. Through 35 at-bats, Perez has 10 hits including one double, two triples and a home run with five RBI and four runs scored.