Perez will start in center field and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After getting on base four times and slugging two home runs between both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader, Perez will pick up a fifth consecutive start in the outfield Wednesday. With Austin Meadows on the bench for the second time in five games while he's hitting just .100 on the season, Perez could soon move into a full-time role at Meadows' expense. Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on April 8, Perez has produced a 1.003 OPS over 48 plate appearances with Detroit.