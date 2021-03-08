The Low-A St. Lucie Mets announced Monday that Joseph has been named the team's hitting coach, signaling the end of his playing career.

Joseph's transition into coaching will mark the end of a 12-year professional career that began in 2009, when he was a second-round selection of the Giants. He ended up spending two seasons in the big leagues with Philadelphia, slashing .247/.297/.460 with 43 home runs in 880 plate appearances. In addition to his stints in the Giants and Phillies organizations, the 29-year-old also saw minor-league action with the Rangers and Red Sox.