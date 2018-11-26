Joseph signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the LG Twins of the KBO on Monday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Joseph spent most of the 2018 season with Triple-A Round Rock, hitting .284/.353/.549 with 21 homers across 84 games for the Express. Across parts of two major-league seasons -- most recently in 2017 -- Joseph compiled a .247/.297/.460 with 43 homers in 249 games.