Tommy Joseph: Signs overseas
Joseph signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the LG Twins of the KBO on Monday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Joseph spent most of the 2018 season with Triple-A Round Rock, hitting .284/.353/.549 with 21 homers across 84 games for the Express. Across parts of two major-league seasons -- most recently in 2017 -- Joseph compiled a .247/.297/.460 with 43 homers in 249 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Outrighted to Double-A•
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Weighs options after clearing waivers•
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Likely starting season in minors•
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Claimed by Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...