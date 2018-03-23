Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Optioned to Double-A
Joseph was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Joseph was recently claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Monday and will head to the minors in order to get some regular at-bats. The 26-year-old appeared in 142 games for Philadelphia last season, hitting .240 with 22 home runs and 69 RBI. With Joey Gallo set to man first base, Joseph is unlikely to see regular time in 2018 but should be able to reach the majors in the near future.
