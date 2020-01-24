Play

Joseph joined the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee Friday.

The 28-year-old owns a lopsided .247/.297/.460 slash line in 249 career big-league games, not quite good enough for a player who can only play first base. All of those games came in 2016 and 2017, as he spent 2018 in the minors and headed to Korea for 2019. In 55 games there for the LG Twins, he hit a respectable but hardly dominant .274/.332/.426.

