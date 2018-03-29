Joseph was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster for the addition of Kevin Jepsen, who made the Opening Day roster after a strong spring, and Joseph was the corresponding roster casualty. The 26-year-old has knocked 20-plus homers in each of the previous two seasons, though that has come with a lackluster .240/.289/.432 slash line. He should garner some interest on waivers.