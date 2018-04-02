Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Outrighted to Double-A
Joseph accepted an outright assignment to Double-A Frisco on Monday.
Joseph hasn't been down at the Double-A level since 2014. He spent the last two years in the big leagues with the Phillies, showing decent power (43 home runs in 249 games) but not enough on-base ability (.297 on-base percentage) to stick around at the big-league level. He's been designated for assignment by both the Phillies and the Rangers this spring and was not claimed by another team. He could eventually return to the big leagues as a bench bat but currently doesn't hold a 40-man roster spot, so he's unlikely to be one of the first names called upon in the event of an injury.
