Tony Barnette: Hangs up cleats
Barnette announced via Instagram on Tuesday he is retiring from professional baseball.
The Cubs declined Barnette's $3 million club option for 2020 in November after a 2019 season in which he pitched in two major-league games. The 36-year-old missed the first couple months of the season with a shoulder injury and moved to the restricted list to mull over his career options after being sent to the minors in late June. Barnette will finish his career with a 3.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 132:43 K:BB across 145.1 innings in four seasons with the Rangers and Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...