Barnette announced via Instagram on Tuesday he is retiring from professional baseball.

The Cubs declined Barnette's $3 million club option for 2020 in November after a 2019 season in which he pitched in two major-league games. The 36-year-old missed the first couple months of the season with a shoulder injury and moved to the restricted list to mull over his career options after being sent to the minors in late June. Barnette will finish his career with a 3.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 132:43 K:BB across 145.1 innings in four seasons with the Rangers and Cubs.

