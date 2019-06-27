Barnette was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Wednesday's loss to the Braves, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Barnette delivered a scoreless inning Wednesday but will head to Triple-A in order to make room for the much-anticipated arrival of Craig Kimbrel. Barnette was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday and allowed one run over 1.1 innings during his brief time in the majors. The 35-year-old is a likely candidate to return to the majors when the Cubs are inevitably forced to shuffle their bullpen arms.