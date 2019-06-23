Barnette (shoulder) was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Barnette signed a one-year deal with the Cubs this offseason but has yet to pitch this season due to the right shoulder sprain. The 35-year-old had a 2.39 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB over 26.1 innings with the Rangers last season before being shut down with the shoulder injury.

