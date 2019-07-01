Barnette was placed on the restricted list Monday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Barnette was demoted to the minor leagues Wednesday, so he'll take some time away from the game to consider his options moving forward. "He's trying to figure out the next step," stated general manager Jed Hoyer. "We're certainly willing to give him the time to do that. He's a pro and a really good due. He's at that point in his career where he wants to think things over."