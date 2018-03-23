Trevor Plouffe: Released by Rangers

Plouffe was released by Texas on Friday, The Athletic's Levi Weaver reports.

Plouffe decided that he would rather get a chance to pursue other opportunities than accept a minor-league assignment and the Rangers granted his request. Though there is still a shot that he returns to Texas on a minor-league deal, the 31-year-old will have some time to figure out his next move. In 2017, Plouffe appeared in 100 games split between Tampa Bay and Oakland, slashing .198/.272/.318 with nine home runs and 19 RBI.