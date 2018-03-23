Trevor Plouffe: Released by Rangers
Plouffe was released by Texas on Friday, The Athletic's Levi Weaver reports.
Plouffe decided that he would rather get a chance to pursue other opportunities than accept a minor-league assignment and the Rangers granted his request. Though there is still a shot that he returns to Texas on a minor-league deal, the 31-year-old will have some time to figure out his next move. In 2017, Plouffe appeared in 100 games split between Tampa Bay and Oakland, slashing .198/.272/.318 with nine home runs and 19 RBI.
More News
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Will not break camp in majors•
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Back in action Monday•
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Still out of action•
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Could return Friday•
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Scratched with intercostal issue•
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Set to attend spring training•
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings takes a run at building a quality pitching staff without investing heavily in...
-
Late-rounder hitters with upside
Hitting on breakouts is gold in Fantasy. Chris Towers steps up with 10 prime candidates as...
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...