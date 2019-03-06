Phillies' Trevor Plouffe: Cracks first spring homer
Plouffe went 1-for-2 with a solo homer Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Plouffe's ninth-inning shot off Mark Leiter was his first of spring. The veteran infielder now has two hits -- both of which have gone for extra bases -- in nine at-bats through six spring appearances.
