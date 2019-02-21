Phillies' Trevor Plouffe: Links up with Phillies
Plouffe signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Plouffe opted to return to Philadelphia after spending the majority of the 2018 season on the team's farm, hitting .230/.347/.460 across 73 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The veteran infielder joined the big club briefly over summer but was designated for assignment after appearing in just seven games (going 3-for-12 with a homer). He figures to serve as infield depth again in 2019.
