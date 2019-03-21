Trevor Plouffe: Released by Philadelphia
Plouffe was released by the Phillies on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The veteran was always going to be a long shot to make the team. He'll look to find work someone on a minor-league deal as he hopes to extend his major-league career to a 10th season.
