Phillies' Trevor Plouffe: Designated for assignment

Plouffe was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Plouffe was with the Phillies for three weeks but made just a single start. He was the 16th-inning walkoff hero against the Dodgers on July 24, but someone had to go in order to make room on the roster for deadline-day acquisition Aaron Loup. Plouffe;s .242/.304/.410 career line and ability to play multiple positions could be enough for another team to claim him on waivers and use him as a bench piece.