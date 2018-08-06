Phillies' Trevor Plouffe: Sent to Triple-A

Plouffe was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Plouffe was designated for assignment Tuesday after going 3-for-12 with one extra-base hit through seven games at the big-league level. He's slashed .240/.360/.480 over 60 contests with the Iron Pigs in 2018.

