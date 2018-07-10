Phillies' Trevor Plouffe: Contract selected by Phillies

Plouffe's contract was selected by the Phillies on Tuesday.

Plouffe was called upon to provide a veteran bat off the bench and the ability to fill in at multiple positions around the diamond. Neither the bat nor the glove are particularly good, though, as the 32-year-old has posted a .242/.304/.410 in parts of eight big-league seasons and a negative UZR at every position other than first base. Dylan Cozens was optioned in a corresponding move, with Pedro Florimon transferred to the 60-day disabled list to clear room on the 40-man roster.

