Phillies' Trevor Plouffe: Hits walkoff home run
Plouffe was 1-for-3 with a walkoff three-run home run during the 16th inning to lift the Phillies over the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Plouffe entered the game in the 12th inning and had the good fortune to bat with runners on first and second with position player Enrique Hernandez on the mound for Los Angeles. The 32-year-old has seen minimal opportunities -- two starts and 11 plate appearances -- since having his contract selected by the Phillies on July 10, but he made his presence known Tuesday. Plouffe is now 3-for-11 with a home run, three RBI and five strikeouts on the season.
