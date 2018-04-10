Trevor Plouffe: Returns to free agency

Plouffe requested and was granted his release from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Plouffe was previously released by the Rangers in mid-March but re-signed on a minor-league deal a few days later. The 31-year-old will hit free agency once again, after posting a .198/.272/.318 slash line with nine home runs in 283 at-bats between the Athletics and Rays in 2017.