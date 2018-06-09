Reed gave up a home run in one inning in Friday's loss to the Angels.

Reed has hit a rough patch that may be due to overuse, as he's appeared in 30 of Minnesota's first 60 games, giving up three home runs with two walks and just one strikeout in his last four innings over four appearances. He's seen a slight decline in his peripheral stats with a 8.5 K/9 and 1.7 HR/9, which has resulted in a 4.91 FIP vs. a 3.13 ERA. He's still generating enough strikeouts to be a solid setup man if his workload isn't an issue.