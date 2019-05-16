Reed (thumb) was designated for assignment by the Twins on Thursday.

Reed was in the middle of a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester, but poor results through four appearances with the Red Wings prompted the Twins to drop him from their 40-man roster in favor of right-hander Austin Adams, whose contract was selected from Rochester on Thursday. Across four appearances with Rochester, Reed has allowed six runs on 11 hits (three homers) and one walk while striking out three in four innings of work.

More News
Our Latest Stories