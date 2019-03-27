Twins' Addison Reed: Officially lands on IL
Reed (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
This was expected, as Reed hasn't pitched since March 14 due to a sore left thumb. The plan is for the veteran right-hander to stay back at extended spring training and complete a throwing program before joining the big club.
