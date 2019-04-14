Reed (thumb) remains without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Reed's main focus at this point remains keeping his conditioning in order while he waits for his sprained left thumb to fully heal. Since he's been sidelined for nearly a month with the injury, Reed will likely need to make multiple appearances as part of a minor-league rehab assignment before a return from the IL can be considered imminent.

