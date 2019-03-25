Twins' Addison Reed: Opening season on IL
Reed (thumb) will open the season on the injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
A sore left thumb has kept Reed from pitching since March 14, and with Opening Day on Thursday, the right-hander simply won't have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season. He'll stay back at extended spring training to begin the year, where he'll complete a throwing program before being cleared to rejoin the big club.
