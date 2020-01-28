Play

Asher signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday.

After being released by the Rockies in mid-March, Asher pitched in the independent Atlantic League during the 2019 season. The right-hander spent most of 2018 with Triple-A Columbus, where he recorded a 6.05 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with a 49:36 K:BB across 16 starts. Asher will have the opportunity to work with the big-league coaching staff before likely returning to the minors until potentially earning another shot with the Twins' bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories