Kirilloff is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Dodgers.
Kirilloff has started all six games versus right-handers this season, but he's now been on the bench both times the Twins have gone up against southpaws. Ryan Jeffers is at designated hitter and Christian Vazquez is catching.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Big day against Brewers•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Gets start in outfield•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Full strength as spring games begin•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Taking live batting practice•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Aims for start of spring schedule•