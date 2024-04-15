Kirilloff is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Baltimore.
Southpaw Cole Irvin is on the hill for the Orioles, so Kirilloff will take a seat. Christian Vazquez is getting a start in the designated hitter spot.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Absent from lineup•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Big day against Brewers•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Gets start in outfield•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Full strength as spring games begin•