Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Kirilloff will join fellow lefty-hitting regulars Edouard Julien, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach on the bench as the Twins roll out a righty-heavy lineup to counter White Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet. The Twins have gone out of their way to shield Kirilloff against left-handed pitching this season; only seven of his 89 plate appearances have come versus southpaws.