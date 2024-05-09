Share Video

Link copied!

Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Kirilloff had started every game this season versus right-handers, but he will begin Thursday's contest on the bench as Seattle sends righty Logan Gilbert to the hill. The left-handed-hitting Kirilloff is hitless over his last six contests, which no doubt played a part in manager Rocco Baldelli's decision to give him a day off.

More News