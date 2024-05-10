Kirillof is not in the starting lineup for Friday's outing against the Blue Jays.
The 26-year-old will start from the dugout for the second straight matchup as Austin Martin will take left field versus Toronto lefty Yusei Kikuchi. Kiriloff has struggled lately to produce with his bat, going hitless in his last six games.
