Kirilloff went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.

Kirilloff was hitting just .163 with a .394 OPS from May 1 to May 21, but has gone 4-for-9 with two home runs in his last three games. He was in such a bad slump that there were concerns he may be hiding an injury, but he's looked fully healthy the past few games.